Ecole Voyageur Parent Council

To celebrate the important milestone of your child completing elementary school, the Parent Council would like to gift each student a “Class of 2026” memorable T-shirt. We ask all Grade 5 parents to please select the size of the white OR black T-shirt for your child. If you prefer, you may choose to upgrade to a black hoodie by paying the additional cost. IMPORTANT NOTE: Please make only one selection when placing your order. The Parent Council is subsidizing this cost, so we can only provide one item per student.SELECTIONS ARE DUE BY MAY 31st.If you do not make a selection before May 31st, your child will automatically receive a free white T-shirt, and we will choose the size. Please make your selection by the due date to have your choice of size.If you have any questions or issues making your selection, please email [email protected]
Voyageur Parent Council