Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society

Membership

Family Membership

Join the vibrant community of music and culture enthusiasts by signing up for Raga Mala Music Society of Edmonton! Celebrate the rich traditions of Indian classical music through mesmerizing concerts, workshops, and cultural events featuring world-renowned artists. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks like discounted event tickets, early access to performances, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for preserving and promoting this beautiful art form. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just beginning your journey into the world of raga, Raga Mala Edmonton welcomes you to be part of this extraordinary experience. Sign up today and help keep the music alive!