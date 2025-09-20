Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society

Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society

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Our mission

Edmonton Raga-Mala Music Society promotes Indian classical music through performances, education, and community engagement, fostering cultural appreciation and artistic expression in the Edmonton area.
Events
Events
Membership Tickets
Event
Membership Tickets
May 30, 4:00 - 5:00 PM MDT
Get your tickets
Pandit Uday Bhawalkar
Event
Pandit Uday Bhawalkar
Jun 6, 5:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
8406 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury, Edmonton, AB T6C 3N2, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Family Membership
Membership
Family Membership
Join the vibrant community of music and culture enthusiasts by signing up for Raga Mala Music Society of Edmonton! Celebrate the rich traditions of Indian classical music through mesmerizing concerts, workshops, and cultural events featuring world-renowned artists. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks like discounted event tickets, early access to performances, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for preserving and promoting this beautiful art form. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just beginning your journey into the world of raga, Raga Mala Edmonton welcomes you to be part of this extraordinary experience. Sign up today and help keep the music alive!
View membership
Single Patron
Membership
Single Patron
Join the vibrant community of music and culture enthusiasts by signing up for Raga Mala Music Society of Edmonton! Celebrate the rich traditions of Indian classical music through mesmerizing concerts, workshops, and cultural events featuring world-renowned artists. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks like discounted event tickets, early access to performances, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for preserving and promoting this beautiful art form. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just beginning your journey into the world of raga, Raga Mala Edmonton welcomes you to be part of this extraordinary experience. Sign up today and help keep the music alive!
View membership
Corporate Membership
Membership
Corporate Membership
Join the vibrant community of music and culture enthusiasts by signing up for Raga Mala Music Society of Edmonton! Celebrate the rich traditions of Indian classical music through mesmerizing concerts, workshops, and cultural events featuring world-renowned artists. As a member, you’ll enjoy exclusive perks like discounted event tickets, early access to performances, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for preserving and promoting this beautiful art form. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just beginning your journey into the world of raga, Raga Mala Edmonton welcomes you to be part of this extraordinary experience. Sign up today and help keep the music alive!
View membership

Our website

https://www.raga-mala.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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