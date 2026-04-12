Enroute Boys & Girls Club Organization
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Enroute Boys & Girls Club Organization

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Enroute Boys & Girls Club Organization

Our mission

Enroute Boys & Girls Club empowers youth through mentorship, education, and community engagement, fostering personal growth and resilience. We aim to break barriers and inspire the next generation to achieve their full potential.
Past events
Past events
The Reset: Mind, Body, Soul
Event
The Reset: Mind, Body, Soul
Apr 12, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
57 Mill St N unit 301, Brampton, ON L6X 1S9, Canada
BREAKING BARRIERS: Gloria Baylis Play
Event
BREAKING BARRIERS: Gloria Baylis Play
Feb 28, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EST
4901 Rue du Collège - Beaubois, Pierrefonds, QC H8Y 3T4, Canada

Our website

https://www.enroute2success.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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