Fierté Sudbury Pride

Fierté Sudbury Pride

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Our mission

Fierté Sudbury Pride promotes inclusivity and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community through events, education, and advocacy, fostering a safe and vibrant space for all to express themselves and connect with one another.
Events
Events
Queer Nature Walk
Event
Queer Nature Walk
May 23, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
88 Hillcrest Dr, Lively, ON P3Y 1A7, Canada
Get your tickets
Pride Block Party - After Dark
Event
Pride Block Party - After Dark
Jul 18, 7:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
34 Larch St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 1B7, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Support Fierté Sudbury Pride in 2026!
Donation
Support Fierté Sudbury Pride in 2026!
$1,300 of $3,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.sudburypride.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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