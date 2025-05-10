Fierté Sudbury Pride
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Our mission
Fierté Sudbury Pride promotes inclusivity and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community through events, education, and advocacy, fostering a safe and vibrant space for all to express themselves and connect with one another.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Queer Nature Walk
May 23, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
88 Hillcrest Dr, Lively, ON P3Y 1A7, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Pride Block Party - After Dark
Jul 18, 7:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
34 Larch St, Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 1B7, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Support Fierté Sudbury Pride in 2026!
$1,300 of $3,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.sudburypride.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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