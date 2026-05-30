Fort Saskatchewan Community Band Society

Fort Saskatchewan Community Band Society

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Our mission

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Band Society fosters musical talent and community engagement by providing opportunities for musicians of all ages to rehearse, perform, and enjoy live music, enriching the cultural landscape of Fort Saskatchewan.
Past events
Past events
Big Bands Bash 2026 50:50
Raffle
Big Bands Bash 2026 50:50
May 30, 9:00 AM - May 31, 4:30 PM MDT

Our website

https://www.ftsaskcommunityband.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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