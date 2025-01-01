FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums
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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums

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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums

Our mission

FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums supports the preservation and sharing of local history through fundraising efforts. They enhance programming and exhibits at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus, and McDougall Cottage, connecting the community with Waterloo Region's rich heritage.


FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums

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For more information about the FRIENDS or to donate - FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums | Region of Waterloo Museums


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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums
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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums
$17,360 of $125,000 goal
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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums Fundraising Sales
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FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums Fundraising Sales
NO TAX RECEIPT ARE ISSUED FOR PURCHASED GOODSYour purchase supports the FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museum in preserving and sharing our region’s stories — from everyday family life to major moments in local history. All proceeds will be donated to our 4 regional museums.Funds raised help enhance the programming and exhibits at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus, and McDougall Cottage. Our museums connect people of all ages with Waterloo Region’s heritage. Thank you for choosing to give through this sale and for helping keep local history alive and accessible.
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Our website

https://regionofwaterloomuseums.ca/en/visit/friends-of-waterloo-region-museum.aspx

Contact information

[email protected]
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