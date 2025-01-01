FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums supports the preservation and sharing of local history through fundraising efforts. They enhance programming and exhibits at Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum, Doon Heritage Village, Schneider Haus, and McDougall Cottage, connecting the community with Waterloo Region's rich heritage.





FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums

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For more information about the FRIENDS or to donate - FRIENDS of Waterloo Region Museums | Region of Waterloo Museums





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