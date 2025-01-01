Galiano Lions Park Society
Donate

Our mission

The Galiano Lions Park Society strengthens community life on Galiano Island by organizing public events and providing a venue for recreation and activities that promote belonging, connection, and fun!
More ways to support us
Donation
Galiano Lions Park Society: General Donation
Thank you for supporting the Galiano Lions Park Society! With the help of your donation, we'll be able to:- Host free community events throughout the calendar year- Provide Galiano students with a bursary for their post-secondary studies- Maintain the hall and grounds for everyone's enjoyment- Offer subsidized rentals for activities that benefit the communityPlease note that on the next page the processing fees will default to 15% – this can easily be changed by clicking the arrow, selecting other, and typing in an amount of your choice ($0 is accepted). Here is what that looks like:
Donate today
Donation
Hall rental payment
Thank you for renting our hall! Please note that on the next page the processing fees will default to 15% – this can easily be changed by clicking the arrow, selecting other, and typing in an amount of your choice ($0 is accepted). Here is what that looks like:
Donate today
Phonebook donation page
Donation
Phonebook donation page
$0 of $2,500 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/galianolions/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by