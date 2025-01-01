Donation

Galiano Lions Park Society: General Donation

Thank you for supporting the Galiano Lions Park Society! With the help of your donation, we'll be able to:- Host free community events throughout the calendar year- Provide Galiano students with a bursary for their post-secondary studies- Maintain the hall and grounds for everyone's enjoyment- Offer subsidized rentals for activities that benefit the communityPlease note that on the next page the processing fees will default to 15% – this can easily be changed by clicking the arrow, selecting other, and typing in an amount of your choice ($0 is accepted). Here is what that looks like: