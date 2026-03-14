Gananoque Pride Alliance
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Our mission
Gananoque Pride Alliance fosters inclusivity and celebrates LGBTQ+ identities through community events, education, and advocacy, aiming to create a safe space for all individuals to express themselves and embrace diversity.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Royal Pride Variety Show
May 28, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
75 King St E, Gananoque, ON K7G 1E8, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://ganpridealliance.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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