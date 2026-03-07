客家 HAKKA HOUSE
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Our mission
我們的「客家」，是一個多樣的存在，也是一個可以七十二變的社區空間。客家 HAKKA HOUSE is a community space based in Vancouver Chinatown. Join us in critical cultural learning, dialogue, organizing, and play.
Events
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Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
清代內蒙古漢族移民新探 | A Critical Reflection on Qing Han-Chinese Migration History (1644-1911) in Inner Mongolia
May 30, 2:30 - 4:00 PM PDT
180 Keefer St #103a, Vancouver, BC V6A 1X4, Canada
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Our website
https://www.criticalalternatives.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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