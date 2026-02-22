Harmonia Choir of Ottawa
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Harmonia Choir of Ottawa

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Harmonia Choir of Ottawa

Our mission

Harmonia Choir of Ottawa enriches the community through choral music, offering inclusive workshops and performances that celebrate diverse voices and foster artistic growth in a supportive, non-competitive environment.
Events
Events
Handel's "Messiah"
Event
Handel's "Messiah"
May 24, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
2345 Alta Vista Dr, Ottawa, ON K1H 7M6, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.harmoniachoir.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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