Hope In Your Hearts Inc.

Donation

Project Panah | A Home for Hope

پروژه پناه | خانه‌ای برای امیدکمک‌های شما شامل رسید مالیاتی (Tax Receipt) خواهد بود.ابتکاری مشترک از سازمان سیمرغ و خیریه Hope in Your Heartsبرای حمایت از تازه‌واردان آسیب‌پذیر، افراد جامعهٔ 2SLGBTQ+ و مادران مجرد در کاناداهر همراهی، فرصتی برای یک شروع تازه است.با پیوستن به «پروژه پناه»،شما نقشی واقعی در ایجاد امنیت، آرامش و حس تعلق برای افرادی ایفا می‌کنید که در حال ساختن دوبارهٔ زندگی خود هستند.همراهی شما می‌تواند:خانه‌ای برای یک تازه‌وارد فراهم کند،پشتیبانی برای یک مادر تنها باشد،و امید را به زندگی یک جوان بازگرداند.با هم، مهربانی را به سرپناه تبدیل می‌کنیمو امید را به واقعیت.با قلبی باز همراه شوید —فردای کسی به مهربانی امروز ما وابسته است. 💫Project Panah | A Home for Hope: A collaborative humanitarian initiative by Simorgh Organization and Hope in Your Hearts Charity supporting vulnerable newcomers, 2LGBTQ+ individuals, and single mothers rebuilding their lives in Canada. Every act of kindness has the power to change a life. When you give to Project Panah, you are not simply making a donation — you are opening a door for someone to feel safe, seen, and valued. Your support helps a newcomer find their first home in Canada, a single mother put food on the table, and an LGBTQ+ youth finally feel the peace of belonging.In a world where so many are forgotten, your generosity becomes the light that reminds them they are not alone. Together, we can turn compassion into shelter and hope into a new beginning.Please give with an open heart — because someone’s tomorrow depends on the love you share today. 💫