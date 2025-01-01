Hope In Your Hearts Inc.

Hope In Your Hearts Inc.

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Our mission

Hope In Your Hearts Inc. empowers vulnerable refugees by facilitating their safe resettlement in Canada. We provide essential support for housing, healthcare, and basic needs, ensuring they can rebuild their lives with dignity and security.
More ways to support us
Project Panah | A Home for Hope
Donation
Project Panah | A Home for Hope
پروژه پناه | خانه‌ای برای امیدکمک‌های شما شامل رسید مالیاتی (Tax Receipt) خواهد بود.ابتکاری مشترک از سازمان سیمرغ و خیریه Hope in Your Heartsبرای حمایت از تازه‌واردان آسیب‌پذیر، افراد جامعهٔ 2SLGBTQ+ و مادران مجرد در کاناداهر همراهی، فرصتی برای یک شروع تازه است.با پیوستن به «پروژه پناه»،شما نقشی واقعی در ایجاد امنیت، آرامش و حس تعلق برای افرادی ایفا می‌کنید که در حال ساختن دوبارهٔ زندگی خود هستند.همراهی شما می‌تواند:خانه‌ای برای یک تازه‌وارد فراهم کند،پشتیبانی برای یک مادر تنها باشد،و امید را به زندگی یک جوان بازگرداند.با هم، مهربانی را به سرپناه تبدیل می‌کنیمو امید را به واقعیت.با قلبی باز همراه شوید —فردای کسی به مهربانی امروز ما وابسته است. 💫Project Panah | A Home for Hope: A collaborative humanitarian initiative by Simorgh Organization and Hope in Your Hearts Charity supporting vulnerable newcomers, 2LGBTQ+ individuals, and single mothers rebuilding their lives in Canada. Every act of kindness has the power to change a life. When you give to Project Panah, you are not simply making a donation — you are opening a door for someone to feel safe, seen, and valued. Your support helps a newcomer find their first home in Canada, a single mother put food on the table, and an LGBTQ+ youth finally feel the peace of belonging.In a world where so many are forgotten, your generosity becomes the light that reminds them they are not alone. Together, we can turn compassion into shelter and hope into a new beginning.Please give with an open heart — because someone’s tomorrow depends on the love you share today. 💫
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Hope in Your Hearts – General Donations
Donation
Hope in Your Hearts – General Donations
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Hope In Your Hearts Inc., we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact. Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.hopeinyourhearts.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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