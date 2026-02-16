ICNA Canada - Vancouver Chapter

ICNA Canada - Vancouver Chapter

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Our mission

ICNA Canada - Vancouver Chapter promotes community service, education, and social justice through Islamic teachings. They aim to inspire individuals and families to engage in charitable activities and foster a sense of belonging and unity.
Events
Events
ICNA West Convention
Event
ICNA West Convention
Jul 12, 9:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
12350 Pattullo Pl, Surrey, BC V3V 8C3, Canada
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Our website

https://icna.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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