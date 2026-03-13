InterAction Children's Theatre Company
Subscribe
InterAction Children's Theatre Company
Our mission
InterAction Children's Theatre Company empowers youth through the performing arts, fostering creativity and self-expression. They produce engaging theatrical performances that inspire imagination and resilience in young audiences and participants.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Cinderella: The Panto
Jun 13, 7:00 - 10:00 PM ADT
305 Douglas Ave, Saint John, NB E2K 1E5
Get your tickets
Event
Cinderella: The Panto
Jun 12, 7:00 PM - Jun 17, 10:00 PM ADT
305 Douglas Ave, Saint John, NB E2K 1E5
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Strengthen Our Community Together
Your donation directly supports our students productions. Allowing all students and opportunity to be apart of a show! Be the change your community needs today 🤝
Donate today
Our website
https://www.iactspa.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by