Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Association Of Ottawa Canada (National Capital Region)

Membership

ISIA-Ottawa's Memberships

ISIA-Ottawa membership helps sustain regular prayers, majalis, Ramadan programs, and educational activities for all ages. By registering, you are formally joining a community grounded in Shia Ithna-asheri teachings and shared responsibility.Your membership information supports planning for religious services, classes, youth programs, and community events across the National Capital Region. Please complete this form carefully so we can stay connected and serve your family’s spiritual, educational, and social needs.