Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Association Of Ottawa Canada (National Capital Region)

Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Association Of Ottawa Canada (National Capital Region)

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Our mission

The Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri Association of Ottawa fosters spiritual growth and community cohesion through religious education, cultural preservation, and support services for Shia Muslims in the National Capital Region.
More ways to support us
ISIA-Ottawa's Memberships
Membership
ISIA-Ottawa's Memberships
ISIA-Ottawa membership helps sustain regular prayers, majalis, Ramadan programs, and educational activities for all ages. By registering, you are formally joining a community grounded in Shia Ithna-asheri teachings and shared responsibility.Your membership information supports planning for religious services, classes, youth programs, and community events across the National Capital Region. Please complete this form carefully so we can stay connected and serve your family’s spiritual, educational, and social needs.
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Our website

https://www.isiaottawa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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