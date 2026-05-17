Jack Pop promotes inclusion and support for individuals with disabilities through artistic initiatives. Their events, like book launches, raise funds for the Fondation Papillon, enhancing resources for those with special needs and their families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Les questions que j'me pose - Lancement de livre!
May 17, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada
More ways to support us
Shop
L'univers de Jack Pop
Ici vous pouvez soutenir le projet Jack Pop en y trouvant l'album musicale ainsi que le livre jeunesse!