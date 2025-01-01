Just Four Paws

Donate to make a difference
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Support, house and feed animals who are left to starve on the streets- Medical, get seen by vets for life saving treatment as well as routine health and wellness, spay/neuter and vaccinations- Assistance, supplies for the pet food bank, given to anyone who needs supplies- Outreach, boots on the ground with our unhoused population with pets, ensuring those pets get the supplies and advocacy they need - Change the world, one animal at a time