Just Four Paws
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Just Four Paws

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Just Four Paws

Our mission

Just Four Paws Rescue is dedicated to ending the suffering of dogs in Canada, USA & Mexico. We promote spaying, neutering, and vaccination while building a safe haven to provide medical care, shelter, and education for stray animals in need.
More ways to support us
Let's Build a Safe Haven! Stage 1
Donation
Let's Build a Safe Haven! Stage 1
$1,190 of $50,000 goal
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Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to :- Support, house and feed animals who are left to starve on the streets- Medical, get seen by vets for life saving treatment as well as routine health and wellness, spay/neuter and vaccinations- Assistance, supplies for the pet food bank, given to anyone who needs supplies- Outreach, boots on the ground with our unhoused population with pets, ensuring those pets get the supplies and advocacy they need - Change the world, one animal at a time
Donate today
Membership
Sponsor a Dog! Become a sponsor today and make a significant impact on the lives of shelter dogs. Your support is invaluable to us and to the dogs who rely on our care.
Help us provide essential care for our shelter dogs by sponsoring their monthly expenses. Your generous donation will cover food, medical care, grooming, and enrichment activities, ensuring each dog receives the love and attention they deserve while they await their forever homes.
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Our website

https://www.justfourpawsrescue.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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