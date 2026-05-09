Kamloops Heritage Railway Society
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Our mission
The Kamloops Heritage Railway Society preserves and promotes the history of rail travel in Kamloops, offering unique heritage experiences that connect the community to its railway past while fostering appreciation for historical preservation.
Past events
Past events
Event
All Aboard With Mom
May 9 - May 9
| 2 dates & times
40 7th Ave, Kamloops, BC V2C 1V7, Canada
Our website
https://kamrail.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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