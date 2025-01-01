Kind Space
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Kind Space
Our mission
Kind Space is a community centre in unceded Algonquin territory that offers resources, events, and social and educational programming. Our work celebrates, supports, and prioritizes oppressed sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions.
More ways to support us
Donation
Investing in Our Growing Community
$18,432 of $26,000 goal
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Custom
Be Kind Store
Grab something you love and support Kind Space at the same time 🏳️🌈Every item you purchase helps us create safer, more nourishing spaces for 2SLGBTQ+ community members during Pride and year-round.
Learn more
Our website
https://www.kindspace.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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