Le Brasier, événements culturels participatifs

Le Brasier s'est donné pour mission la création et la promotion d'événements culturels participatifs en Matanie dans le but de renforcer les liens sociaux, la participation citoyenne et l'appropriation de la culture par la communauté.

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Le Brasier fosters community through participatory cultural events, promoting creativity and connection. They organize engaging activities like the Ukulele Summit, encouraging collaboration and shared experiences in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.