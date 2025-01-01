Le Brasier, événements culturels participatifs
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Le Brasier, événements culturels participatifs

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Le Brasier, événements culturels participatifs

Our mission

Le Brasier s'est donné pour mission la création et la promotion d'événements culturels participatifs en Matanie dans le but de renforcer les liens sociaux, la participation citoyenne et l'appropriation de la culture par la communauté.
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Le Brasier fosters community through participatory cultural events, promoting creativity and connection. They organize engaging activities like the Ukulele Summit, encouraging collaboration and shared experiences in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

Events
Events
Sommet du ukulélé à Matane - T-shirts (précommande)
Event
Sommet du ukulélé à Matane - T-shirts (précommande)
Aug 21, 5:00 PM - Aug 23, 11:00 AM EDT
200 Rue du Barachois, Matane, QC G4W 3N1, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://lebrasier.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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