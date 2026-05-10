Les Echos Du Pacifique

Les Echos Du Pacifique

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Our mission

Les Échos du Pacifique celebrates love through choral music, showcasing pieces inspired by various aspects of love. They aim to create a warm, communal experience through beautiful performances that resonate with audiences and foster connection.
Past events
Past events
Échos de l’amour
Event
Échos de l’amour
May 9, 7:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
828 Laval Square, Coquitlam, BC V3K 2E6, Canada

Our website

https://www.lesechosdupacifique.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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