🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟About the London Kids Community Gospel Choir - experience the joy! At London Kids Community Gospel Choir (LKCGC), we know that change starts with divine blessing and community. We know that music and singing in LKCGC contribute to positive mental health and can transform childrens' lives, pouring confidence and faith into them, as well as providing unique inspiring friendships. We want to thank you for contributing to the important and incredible work that the London Kids Community Gospel Choir is doing. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every prayer brings us closer to achieving our mission of being a blessing to children, families, the London community and beyond. Through inspirational gospel music and songs, hands raised, vibrant clapping and joyous movement, LKCGC is spreading the message of courage, love, and hope to multiple diverse members of our community.The London Kids Community Gospel Choir is currently running a Musical Blessings Fund campaign and our goal for 2024-2025 is to raise $11,600 which will enable us to to meet the following objectives:- allow children aged 7 to 17 years old to learn and sing in a quality life-transforming gospel choir regardless of economic means- help us to obtain quality choir robes reflecting the excellence of the singers- be able to practice every Saturday in an adequate, safe and spacious space for almost 30 children- provide positive care and discipline, teach techniques of vocal excellence, - teach and coach melodies and harmonies - perform together as choir members - provide structure which allows children from diverse and minority backgrounds to experience joy We greatly appreciate the opportunity to spread the word about our campaign. Every dollar counts!Together, we can reach our goal to effect change through this Musical blessing!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal. You can give here or via e-transfer to [email protected]
Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our mission, your impact is invaluable and we thank you immensely for partnering with us to make the above possible! Thank you for helping us create change in the lives of these children and entire community.The LKCGC Team