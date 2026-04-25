Membership

Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association(MEGA)'s Memberships

Join MEGA as a member to connect with Malayalee engineering graduates across Canada. Membership helps you build a trusted network, share practical experience, and stay informed about opportunities in your field.As a member, you can take part in networking meetups, mentorship programs, skill-building workshops, and cultural gatherings that celebrate our shared heritage. Your membership strengthens a community focused on professional growth, collaboration, and support.