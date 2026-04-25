Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association(MEGA)

Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association(MEGA)

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Our mission

The Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association (MEGA) fosters community among Malayalee engineers in Canada, promoting cultural exchange, professional development, and networking opportunities to empower members and enrich the broader community.
Past events
Past events
MEGA - BBB
Event
MEGA - BBB
Apr 25, 11:00 - 4:30 PM EDT
9 East Wilmot St, Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1A3, Canada
More ways to support us
Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association(MEGA)'s Memberships
Membership
Malayalee Engineering Graduates Association(MEGA)'s Memberships
Join MEGA as a member to connect with Malayalee engineering graduates across Canada. Membership helps you build a trusted network, share practical experience, and stay informed about opportunities in your field.As a member, you can take part in networking meetups, mentorship programs, skill-building workshops, and cultural gatherings that celebrate our shared heritage. Your membership strengthens a community focused on professional growth, collaboration, and support.
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Our website

https://megacanada.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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