MIA School Inc. / MIA Institute of Knowledge
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MIA School Inc. / MIA Institute of Knowledge

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MIA School Inc. / MIA Institute of Knowledge

Our mission

MIA School Inc. fosters a nurturing educational environment rooted in Islamic values. We aim to inspire students through knowledge, character development, and community service, preparing them to be responsible leaders and engaged citizens.
Events
Events
MIA School Inaugural Gala Ft. Nasheed Artist, Siedd
Event
MIA School Inaugural Gala Ft. Nasheed Artist, Siedd
Jun 13, 5:45 - 10:00 PM CDT
145 The Leaf Wy., Winnipeg, MB R3P 2N6, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Annual Gala Sponsorship
Custom
Annual Gala Sponsorship
Join Us as a SponsorWe are pleased to offer a range of sponsorship opportunities designed to recognize your support and align your organization with a cause that is making a lasting impact. Your partnership will help us continue building a school that inspires, uplifts, and serves.We thank you for considering this opportunity and look forward to welcoming you as a valued sponsor.* All promotional materials (advertisement, logo, banner, etc…) must be provided by the sponsor.
Learn more

Our website

https://mbislamicschool.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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