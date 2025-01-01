MIA School Inc. / MIA Institute of Knowledge

Custom

Annual Gala Sponsorship

Join Us as a SponsorWe are pleased to offer a range of sponsorship opportunities designed to recognize your support and align your organization with a cause that is making a lasting impact. Your partnership will help us continue building a school that inspires, uplifts, and serves.We thank you for considering this opportunity and look forward to welcoming you as a valued sponsor.* All promotional materials (advertisement, logo, banner, etc…) must be provided by the sponsor.