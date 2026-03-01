Minto Chamber of Commerce
Subscribe
Our mission
The Minto Chamber of Commerce fosters local business growth and community connection through advocacy, networking, and recognition of excellence, aiming to enhance the economic vitality of Minto and support its entrepreneurs.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Teeny Tiny Summit Clifford
May 26, 8:30 - 4:00 PM EDT
2 William St N, Clifford, ON N0G 1M0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Chamber Mixer - Tacos & Tequila
Jun 4, 6:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
39 Elora St S Unit 3, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 3 : Social Media & Digital Marketing
Jun 8, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EDT
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 4 : Marketing & Promotions
Jul 13, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EDT
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 5: Financial Preparedness
Aug 10, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EDT
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 6: E-Commerce & Online Sales
Sep 14, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EDT
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 7: Business Continuity Planning
Oct 19, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EDT
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 8: Accessibility Through Construction
Nov 9, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EST
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 9: Managing Staff Through Change
Dec 14, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EST
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 10: Collaboration & Collective Promotions
Jan 11, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EST
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 11: Mental Health & Stress Management
Feb 22, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EST
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Construction Cafe - Session 12: Downtown Recovery & Post-Construction Opportunities
Mar 8, 8:00 - 9:30 AM EST
120 Main St W, Palmerston, ON N0G 2P0, Canada
Get your tickets
See more
Our website
https://mintochamber.on.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by