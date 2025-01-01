Donation

Giving Empowers Mothers

At Mothers Matter Canada, we believe that when mothers thrive, children flourish and communities prosper. Every day, we work to build more supportive ecosystems for mothers – particularly those facing systemic and social barriers. But creating lasting change takes consistent, reliable support.What you give matters – but how you give matters too. Monthly support helps us plan ahead, build stronger programs, and reach more mothers. It's a quieter kind of generosity, but it's the kind that leaves a lasting mark.Real change isn't instant, but you can make it consistentBy becoming a GEM – a monthly donor to Mothers Matter Canada – you ensure that 1,700 mothers and 1,900 children across Canada receive the resources, connection, and care they need every year – not just to survive, but to thrive.The Bigger PictureMaternal wellbeing is not a nice-to-have – it’s a public health, economic, and equity imperative. But too often, mothers – especially those who are Black, Indigenous, racialized, low-income, disabled, or newcomers – face barriers to accessing support.Mothers Matter Canada is working to change this by:Training for and supporting in-home education programsPartnering across sectors to build advocacy and support networks for mothersAdvocating for systems change based on evidence and lived experiencePolish the path forward – Become a GEM today, and start shining with us!