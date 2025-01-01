Mothers Matter Canada
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Mothers Matter Canada

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Mothers Matter Canada

Our mission

Mothers Matter Canada empowers socially and economically vulnerable mothers and their children through early literacy programs, social innovation, and community building, fostering well-being and positive outcomes for families and communities.
More ways to support us
Help Mothers Thrive
Donation
Help Mothers Thrive
Join us in Creating Change.Mothers Matter Canada is a national organization that supports communities in delivering early childhood literacy, social innovation, and settlement programs to socially isolated and economically vulnerable mothers and their children. We know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Your donations support our programs and social innovations, which focus on maternal wellness, including professional development and community connection with proven positive outcomes for children, families and communities. Donate today – together, we can create a world where mothers thrive, children flourish, and communities prosper.
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Giving Empowers Mothers
Donation
Giving Empowers Mothers
At Mothers Matter Canada, we believe that when mothers thrive, children flourish and communities prosper. Every day, we work to build more supportive ecosystems for mothers – particularly those facing systemic and social barriers. But creating lasting change takes consistent, reliable support.What you give matters – but how you give matters too. Monthly support helps us plan ahead, build stronger programs, and reach more mothers. It's a quieter kind of generosity, but it's the kind that leaves a lasting mark.Real change isn't instant, but you can make it consistentBy becoming a GEM – a monthly donor to Mothers Matter Canada – you ensure that 1,700 mothers and 1,900 children across Canada receive the resources, connection, and care they need every year – not just to survive, but to thrive.The Bigger PictureMaternal wellbeing is not a nice-to-have – it’s a public health, economic, and equity imperative. But too often, mothers – especially those who are Black, Indigenous, racialized, low-income, disabled, or newcomers – face barriers to accessing support.Mothers Matter Canada is working to change this by:Training for and supporting in-home education programsPartnering across sectors to build advocacy and support networks for mothersAdvocating for systems change based on evidence and lived experiencePolish the path forward – Become a GEM today, and start shining with us!
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Seeding Mother-Led Innovation 🌱
Donation
Seeding Mother-Led Innovation 🌱
$15,405 of $50,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.mothersmatter.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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