Native Bee Society of British Columbia

Native Bee Society of British Columbia

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Our mission

The Native Bee Society of British Columbia promotes the conservation and understanding of native bees through education, research, and community engagement, aiming to document and protect the province's diverse bee species for ecological health.
Events
Events
Zoom Bee ID Session with Bonnie Zand
Event
Zoom Bee ID Session with Bonnie Zand
Jun 8, 7:00 - 8:00 PM MST
Virtual
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
BC Bee Atlas - Matching Funds Campaign
Donation
BC Bee Atlas - Matching Funds Campaign
$375 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.bcnativebees.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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