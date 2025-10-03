New Beginning Church

New Beginning Church

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Our mission

New Beginning Church empowers individuals through faith-based initiatives, fostering community, personal growth, and purpose-driven living. Their mission is to inspire and equip people to embrace their God-given potential and live fulfilling lives.

Past events
Past events
Created for a Purpose - NBC 2025 Women's Conference
Event
Created for a Purpose - NBC 2025 Women's Conference
Oct 3, 6:30 PM - Oct 4, 4:00 PM EDT
954 Giroux St, Rockland, ON K4K 1L5, Canada
Renew, Restore, Refresh | NBC's Women's Conference 2024
Event
Renew, Restore, Refresh | NBC's Women's Conference 2024
Sep 27, 6:00 PM - Sep 28, 9:00 AM EDT
954 Giroux St, Rockland, ON K4K 1L5, Canada
More ways to support us
Move for Meals: Ride, Run, Walk to Make a Difference
Donation
Move for Meals: Ride, Run, Walk to Make a Difference
Move for Meals is an inspiring community event where participants come together to cycle, run, and walk for a meaningful cause: raising funds for the Rockland Soup Kitchen, which provides meals and support to those in need. Whether you're a passionate cyclist, an avid runner, or just looking for a casual walk with friends and family, this event offers something for everyone. Together, we can make a difference, one step—or pedal—at a time!Event Options:100K Cycling Race:A challenging and scenic ride for experienced cyclists. Test your endurance while pedaling through beautiful landscapes.50K Cycling Ride:Perfect for intermediate cyclists who want to enjoy the ride and contribute to the cause.10K Run:A great way to break a sweat while running for a purpose. Open to runners of all levels!5K Walk:A family-friendly option for participants of all ages. Bring your loved ones and enjoy a leisurely stroll together.
Donate today

Our website

https://newbeginning-church.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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