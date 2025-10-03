New Beginning Church

Donation

Move for Meals: Ride, Run, Walk to Make a Difference

Move for Meals is an inspiring community event where participants come together to cycle, run, and walk for a meaningful cause: raising funds for the Rockland Soup Kitchen, which provides meals and support to those in need. Whether you're a passionate cyclist, an avid runner, or just looking for a casual walk with friends and family, this event offers something for everyone. Together, we can make a difference, one step—or pedal—at a time!Event Options:100K Cycling Race:A challenging and scenic ride for experienced cyclists. Test your endurance while pedaling through beautiful landscapes.50K Cycling Ride:Perfect for intermediate cyclists who want to enjoy the ride and contribute to the cause.10K Run:A great way to break a sweat while running for a purpose. Open to runners of all levels!5K Walk:A family-friendly option for participants of all ages. Bring your loved ones and enjoy a leisurely stroll together.