New Brunswick Breast Cancer Network Inc.- Reseau Neo-brunswickois Du Cancer Du Sein Inc.

Donation

Donate to the NBBCN

About UsThe mandate of the NB Breast Cancer Support Network (NBBCN) is to support people affected by breast cancer and to provide hope through education, public awareness and partnering with others. The Fredericton support group was founded in November 1993 and in 1995 some of its members and other interested individuals incorporated as the New Brunswick Breast Cancer Network Inc. (NBBCN) with the vision that peer support groups like the one which had benefited Fredericton breast cancer survivors could be established across the province.The NBBCN logo was designed by the son of a breast cancer survivor. The pink ribbon encompasses the province’s initials while the black edge of the ribbon symbolizes those who have bravely lost their battle with breast cancer. Founded in 1995 the New Brunswick Breast Cancer Network Inc. (NBBCN) provides a vital connection to information, support and advocacy for those touched by breast cancer. Since 2010, we have welcomed all women in New Brunswick with any type of cancer.The NBBCN welcomes all women who have had the words "you have cancer", not only breast cancer.The NBBCN is a registered not-for-profit organization run by volunteers. Community support groups are established throughout New Brunswick.