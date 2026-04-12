North Surrey Mustangs FC fosters youth development through soccer, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. We provide a supportive environment for players of all ages to grow their skills and build lifelong friendships.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 NSFC Awards Banquet & Celebration - VIP
Apr 12, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
12025 Nordel Way Unit 201, Surrey, BC V3W 3J2, Canada
Event
2026 NSFC Awards Banquet & Celebration
Apr 12, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
12025 Nordel Way Unit 201, Surrey, BC V3W 3J2, Canada
Event
2026 NSFC Awards Banquet & Celebration - CASH AT DOOR
Apr 12, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
12025 Nordel Way Unit 201, Surrey, BC V3W 3J2, Canada