Nritya SADAN - South Asian Dance and Arts Network Society

Event

An Intensive 2-Day Kathak Workshop with Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani – MAY 18–19, 2026

Nritya SADAN warmly invites you to an intensive two-day Kathak workshop with Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani ji. It’s a unique opportunity to learn from one of the leading exponents of the Jaipur gharana in the Lower Mainland, BC, especially as he is visiting Canada after 14 years, and for the first time in the Lower Mainland.📅 Workshop ScheduleMay 18 (Monday)🕕 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM📍 Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave, Surrey, BC V3W 2P1May 19 (Tuesday)🕕 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM📍 MP 106, Clayton Community Centre, Surrey