Nritya SADAN - South Asian Dance and Arts Network Society
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Nritya SADAN - South Asian Dance and Arts Network Society

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Nritya SADAN - South Asian Dance and Arts Network Society

Our mission

Nritya SADAN promotes South Asian dance and arts, fostering cultural appreciation and education through workshops, performances, and community events. Our mission is to connect individuals with the rich heritage of South Asian performing arts.
Past events
Past events
Tabla for Kathak Workshop with Guru Pt. Fateh Singh Gangani
Event
Tabla for Kathak Workshop with Guru Pt. Fateh Singh Gangani
May 18, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
13530 72 Ave, Surrey, BC V3W 2P1, Canada
More ways to support us
An Intensive 2-Day Kathak Workshop with Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani – MAY 18–19, 2026
Event
An Intensive 2-Day Kathak Workshop with Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani – MAY 18–19, 2026
Nritya SADAN warmly invites you to an intensive two-day Kathak workshop with Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani ji. It’s a unique opportunity to learn from one of the leading exponents of the Jaipur gharana in the Lower Mainland, BC, especially as he is visiting Canada after 14 years, and for the first time in the Lower Mainland.📅 Workshop ScheduleMay 18 (Monday)🕕 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM📍 Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave, Surrey, BC V3W 2P1May 19 (Tuesday)🕕 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM📍 MP 106, Clayton Community Centre, Surrey
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Our website

https://nrityasadan.ca/

Contact information

Instagram: @nrityanjalikathakacademy

Email: [email protected]

Call: +1 778-896-2903

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