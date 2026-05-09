Nu delta mu
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Our mission
Nu Delta Mu fosters community through elegant events, celebrating culture and connection in Montreal. Their mission is to create a vibrant space for social interaction and support, enhancing the local arts and social scene.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bal NDM
May 8, 8:30 PM - May 9, 3:00 AM EDT
403 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1N5, Canada
Event
In my garden 💐✨
Apr 16, 9:00 PM - Apr 17, 2:00 AM EDT
5788 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S8, Canada
Event
Bal des finissants 2025
Apr 30, 7:00 PM - May 1, 2:30 AM EDT
1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montréal, QC H3C 1A9, Canada
Our website
https://nudeltamumontreal.wixsite.com/nudeltamu
Contact information
[email protected]
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