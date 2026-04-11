Oakville Jaguars 2018 Team

Oakville Jaguars 2018 Team

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The Oakville Jaguars 2018 Team empowers youth through soccer, providing opportunities for players to experience professional environments and develop skills. Their mission is to foster teamwork, sportsmanship, and a love for the game in young athletes.
Past events
Past events
Oakville Jaguars Presents: Toronto FC Match Day
Event
Oakville Jaguars Presents: Toronto FC Match Day
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
170 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
More ways to support us
Oakville Jaguars 2018 Monthly Prize Draw
Raffle
Oakville Jaguars 2018 Monthly Prize Draw
The Oakville Jaguars 2018 Rep Team is launching the 2018 Jaguars Prize Vault, a monthly prize draw that helps support our players throughout the season.Funds raised help cover:• tournaments and team events• equipment and training resources• special team experiences (like our Toronto FC match day at BMO Field)Each month we’ll feature a collection of prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. One lucky winner will take home the Prize Vault and there will be 2 bonus draws for additional winners!April's Prize Draw Gift:Thank you for supporting youth sports and helping create unforgettable memories for the boys.Help Support Our Team - Win Amazing Beauty & Skincare Prize Baskets!Tickets are $5 each5 for $20 (save $5)12 for $40 (save $20)Each ticket enters you to win one of our Prize Draw Gifts.Draw will be held at the end of each month.You do not need to be present to win - we will contact via phone/emailPrize Baskets (Retail Value Estimates):Gift 1: Sun Bum sunscreen & facial care set (est. ~$80)Gift 2: Givenchy perfume + fragrance samples (est. ~$140)Gift 3: La Roche-Posay skincare bundle (est. ~$110)Gift 4: Athletico Premium Soccer Backpack (est. ~$70)Gift 5: Pilates Essentials Ring Set (est. ~60)Gift 6: Stainless Steel Teapot (est. ~$40)Gift 7: Hot Dog Neon Sign with Dimmer (est. ~$80)All proceeds go to support the U8 2018 Jaguars throughout their season
View raffle
Oakville Jaguars 2018 Merch Shop
Shop
Oakville Jaguars 2018 Merch Shop
Welcome to the official Oakville Jaguars 2018 Merch Shop!Every item you purchase helps our young athletes grow, play, and learn together — both on and off the pitch.Funds raised go toward team development, equipment, and special experiences for the boys (like tournaments, team events, recording gear and much more!).Thank you for cheering us on and helping the next generation of Jaguars reach their goals! 🐆💛
View shop
Back the Pack: Oakville Jaguars 2018
Donation
Back the Pack: Oakville Jaguars 2018
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The Oakville Jaguars 2018 team is built on passion, hard work, and community spirit. Every donation fuels our journey - from equipment to tournaments - and gives our young players the tools to dream bigger, play harder, and grow stronger together.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Thank you for supporting our team, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://oakvillejaguars2018.carrd.co/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by