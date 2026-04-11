Oakville Jaguars 2018 Team

Raffle

Oakville Jaguars 2018 Monthly Prize Draw

The Oakville Jaguars 2018 Rep Team is launching the 2018 Jaguars Prize Vault, a monthly prize draw that helps support our players throughout the season.Funds raised help cover:• tournaments and team events• equipment and training resources• special team experiences (like our Toronto FC match day at BMO Field)Each month we’ll feature a collection of prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. One lucky winner will take home the Prize Vault and there will be 2 bonus draws for additional winners!April's Prize Draw Gift:Thank you for supporting youth sports and helping create unforgettable memories for the boys.Help Support Our Team - Win Amazing Beauty & Skincare Prize Baskets!Tickets are $5 each5 for $20 (save $5)12 for $40 (save $20)Each ticket enters you to win one of our Prize Draw Gifts.Draw will be held at the end of each month.You do not need to be present to win - we will contact via phone/emailPrize Baskets (Retail Value Estimates):Gift 1: Sun Bum sunscreen & facial care set (est. ~$80)Gift 2: Givenchy perfume + fragrance samples (est. ~$140)Gift 3: La Roche-Posay skincare bundle (est. ~$110)Gift 4: Athletico Premium Soccer Backpack (est. ~$70)Gift 5: Pilates Essentials Ring Set (est. ~60)Gift 6: Stainless Steel Teapot (est. ~$40)Gift 7: Hot Dog Neon Sign with Dimmer (est. ~$80)All proceeds go to support the U8 2018 Jaguars throughout their season