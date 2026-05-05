Ochre Park School Parent Society
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Our mission
The Ochre Park School Parent Society enhances student experiences through fundraising initiatives, like auctions, to support field trips, events, and classroom activities, fostering a vibrant community dedicated to enriching education.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Ochre Park School Parent Society's Silent Auction
May 27, 12:00 PM MDT
5024 Ochre Park Rd, Redwater, AB T0A 2W1, Canada
Our website
https://www.ochreparkschool.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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