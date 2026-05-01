Omemee Community Fund Inc.
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Omemee Community Fund Inc.

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Omemee Community Fund Inc.

Our mission

The Omemee Community Fund Inc. supports local initiatives that enhance community life in Omemee, focusing on projects like the Splash Pad Initiative to create accessible, vibrant spaces for children and families to enjoy together.


With a total project goal of $700,000, this investment will transform an already cherished park into a more inclusive, safe, and joyful gathering place—where children can play freely, families can connect, and the community can thrive together.





Events
Events
An Evening of Songs & Local Stories with Matt Kydd
Event
An Evening of Songs & Local Stories with Matt Kydd
May 23, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
46 King St E, Omemee, ON K0L 2W0, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Omemee Community Fund Inc.'s Shop
Shop
Omemee Community Fund Inc.'s Shop
The Omemee Community Fund is working hard to bring a splash pad to Omemee Beach Park — and we cannot do it without you.This splash pad will be inclusive, accessible, safe, and fun, while also serving as an important part of the revitalization of our local beach park. It is more than just a water feature — it will be a place where families can gather, children can play safely, and our community can continue to grow together.While the fundraising goal is significant, we are confident that through the combined support of residents, businesses, community organizations, and available grants, this vision for Omemee can become a reality.Every purchase from our online shop helps bring us one step closer to our goal, and we sincerely thank you for your support. Please note that all items purchased must be picked up in Omemee and you will receive an email to arrange pick up.
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Our website

https://www.kawarthafoundation.ca/funds/omemee-fund

Contact information

[email protected]


For the latest updates on this project go to www.facebook.com/OmemeeCommunityfund

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