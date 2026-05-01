The Omemee Community Fund Inc. supports local initiatives that enhance community life in Omemee, focusing on projects like the Splash Pad Initiative to create accessible, vibrant spaces for children and families to enjoy together.





With a total project goal of $700,000, this investment will transform an already cherished park into a more inclusive, safe, and joyful gathering place—where children can play freely, families can connect, and the community can thrive together.















