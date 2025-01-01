OSNS Legacy Foundation
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Our mission
The OSNS Legacy Foundation empowers children with special needs through innovative programs and support, fostering inclusion and enhancing their quality of life. We aim to create a brighter future for every child and their families.
Events
Events
Event
Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids
Jun 14, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
75 Riverside Dr, Penticton, BC V2A 8M2, Canada
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Our website
https://www.osnslegacyfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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