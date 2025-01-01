OSNS Legacy Foundation

OSNS Legacy Foundation

Subscribe

Our mission

The OSNS Legacy Foundation empowers children with special needs through innovative programs and support, fostering inclusion and enhancing their quality of life. We aim to create a brighter future for every child and their families.
Events
Events
Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids
Event
Wildstone's Colours 4 Kids
Jun 14, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
75 Riverside Dr, Penticton, BC V2A 8M2, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.osnslegacyfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by