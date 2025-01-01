Our Health Centre Foundation
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Our mission
Our Health Centre Foundation supports local health and wellness by funding Our Health Centre, which provides integrated primary care, health promotion, and community services to enhance the well-being of residents in Chester and surrounding areas.
Events
Events
Event
OHC Annual Golf Tournament
Jul 23, 1:00 - 8:30 PM ADT
206 Golf Course Rd, Chester, NS B0J 1J0, Canada
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Our website
https://www.ourhealthcentre.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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