Page1 Theatre
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Page1 Theatre
Our mission
Page1 Theatre is dedicated to producing, presenting, & developing original professional Queer theatrical work. We are particularly interested in supporting emerging artists & new work through our annual festival OutFest, & throughout our season.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Queer-prov Improv Comedy Show
Jun 3, 7:30 - 9:00 PM ADT
1688 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 2A2, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://pg1-theatre.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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