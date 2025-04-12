Page1 Theatre
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Page1 Theatre

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Page1 Theatre

Our mission

Page1 Theatre is dedicated to producing, presenting, & developing original professional Queer theatrical work. We are particularly interested in supporting emerging artists & new work through our annual festival OutFest, & throughout our season.
Events
Events
Queer-prov Improv Comedy Show
Event
Queer-prov Improv Comedy Show
Jun 3, 7:30 - 9:00 PM ADT
1688 Barrington St, Halifax, NS B3J 2A2, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://pg1-theatre.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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