Peace of Mind Canada
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Peace of Mind Canada
Our mission
Peace of Mind Canada provides therapeutic programs for Israeli combat veterans healing from the invisible wounds of war. We create a safe space for these heroes to reconnect, heal, and rebuild their lives with emotional and psychological support.
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Mahjong/Canasta Silent Auction
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Donation
Mahjong/Canasta Silent Auction
Your bid at the Mahjong/Canasta Silent Auction 🀄🃏 helps fund therapeutic retreats in Canada for Israeli veterans processing trauma from their military service.
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Our website
https://www.pomcanada.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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