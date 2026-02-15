Powell River Kings Hockey Club Society

Powell River Kings Hockey Club Society

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Our mission

The Powell River Kings Hockey Club fosters youth development through hockey, promoting teamwork, community spirit, and healthy lifestyles. By engaging local partnerships, they ensure junior hockey thrives, empowering the next generation of athletes.
Events
Events
POWELL RIVER KINGS SPRING I.D. CAMP
Event
POWELL RIVER KINGS SPRING I.D. CAMP
Jun 5, 6:30 PM - Jun 7, 3:00 PM PDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Spin with the Kings!
Donation
Spin with the Kings!
$2,950 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
SUPPORTING THE CROWN
Donation
SUPPORTING THE CROWN
Your gift keeps junior "A" hockey thriving in Powell River 🏒Every contribution helps young athletes grow on and off the ice through coaching, competition, and teamwork.Support the Crown 👑You’re backing local your Powell River Kings, and community programs that bring families together at the rink. Thank you for standing behind the Kings and the next generation of hockey in Powell River.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.powellriverkings.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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