Powell River Kings Hockey Club Society

The Powell River Kings Hockey Club fosters youth development through hockey, promoting teamwork, community spirit, and healthy lifestyles. By engaging local partnerships, they ensure junior hockey thrives, empowering the next generation of athletes.
Your gift keeps junior "A" hockey thriving in Powell River 🏒Every contribution helps young athletes grow on and off the ice through coaching, competition, and teamwork.Support the Crown 👑You’re backing local your Powell River Kings, and community programs that bring families together at the rink. Thank you for standing behind the Kings and the next generation of hockey in Powell River.