Primal Practices
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Primal Practices

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Primal Practices

Our mission

We are devoted to rediscovering ancient wisdom that guided human health and spirit. Through movement, natural medicine, workshops, and ceremony, we cultivate vitality, resilience, and deeper connection to ourselves, each other, and the Earth.
Events
Events
Primal Flow Yoga
Event
Primal Flow Yoga
Jan 29 - Jan 28 | 53 dates & times
917 Balmoral Rd, Victoria, BC V8T 1A7, Canada
Get your tickets
Tonic Temple II ft. Mah Ze Tar
Event
Tonic Temple II ft. Mah Ze Tar
May 23, 8:00 PM - May 24, 4:00 AM PDT
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Monthly Wild food Dinner
Event
Monthly Wild food Dinner
Feb 6 - Mar 5 | 14 dates & times
917 Balmoral Rd, Victoria, BC V8T 1A7, Canada
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More ways to support us
General Membership
Membership
General Membership
Welcome to Primal Practices Health Collective. We are a private, member-based organization dedicated to revitalizing health and vitality through the wisdom of ancestral living. Our collective is rooted in principles of natural health, functional fitness, herbal medicine, and intentional psychedelic exploration. We provide a supportive space for those seeking to reconnect with nature, cultivate resilience, and engage in holistic practices that promote physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. By joining as a member, you gain access to community events, educational offerings, wellness resources, and a shared vision of empowered, grounded living. This form initiates your journey with us and helps us understand how best to support your path.
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🔥 Community Sauna & Soundproofing — Support the Build 🔥
Donation
🔥 Community Sauna & Soundproofing — Support the Build 🔥
$2,850 of $7,000 goal
Donate today
From Embers Membership
Membership
From Embers Membership
Welcome to From Embers Collective, in collaboration with Primal Practices Health Collective.Joint Membership OverviewThis joint membership grants access to two aligned, community-driven collectives rooted in embodiment, connection, and holistic well-being. Both operate as participatory, relational spaces—not passive audiences—where trust, presence, and shared stewardship matter.Membership exists to support continuity, safety, and depth across our gatherings, and to create containers where people can genuinely show up, build relationships, and explore together.Membership is free and required to attend member-only events, workshops, and intimate offerings.What Membership Includes (Shared)Access to member-only events, workshops, and gatheringsEntry into smaller, more intimate offerings not shared publiclyA relational community where participation and presence shape the spaceInvitation to our shared online community (Discord), sent via email upon enrollmentA values-aligned container centered on respect, consent, and careAbout the CollectivesFrom EmbersFrom Embers is a women-run collective based in Victoria, BC, focused on intimacy, embodied practice, and relational exploration. Through ceremonial, experiential workshops, the collective works with emotional and energetic hygiene, relational dynamics, and meaningful co-creation. The work is rooted in presence, curiosity, and the belief that healing can be playful, nourishing, and deeply human.Primal Practices Health CollectivePrimal Practices is a private, member-based health collective dedicated to revitalizing vitality through ancestral living. The focus includes natural health, functional fitness, herbal medicine, and intentional psychedelic exploration. The collective supports those seeking grounded, resilient, whole-body well-being—physically, mentally, and spiritually.A Note on ParticipationThis is a living community, not a spectator space. Membership invites responsibility, care, and engagement. The quality of the container is shaped by those who enter it.
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Our website

https://primalpractices.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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