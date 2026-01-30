Membership

From Embers Membership

Welcome to From Embers Collective, in collaboration with Primal Practices Health Collective.Joint Membership OverviewThis joint membership grants access to two aligned, community-driven collectives rooted in embodiment, connection, and holistic well-being. Both operate as participatory, relational spaces—not passive audiences—where trust, presence, and shared stewardship matter.Membership exists to support continuity, safety, and depth across our gatherings, and to create containers where people can genuinely show up, build relationships, and explore together.Membership is free and required to attend member-only events, workshops, and intimate offerings.What Membership Includes (Shared)Access to member-only events, workshops, and gatheringsEntry into smaller, more intimate offerings not shared publiclyA relational community where participation and presence shape the spaceInvitation to our shared online community (Discord), sent via email upon enrollmentA values-aligned container centered on respect, consent, and careAbout the CollectivesFrom EmbersFrom Embers is a women-run collective based in Victoria, BC, focused on intimacy, embodied practice, and relational exploration. Through ceremonial, experiential workshops, the collective works with emotional and energetic hygiene, relational dynamics, and meaningful co-creation. The work is rooted in presence, curiosity, and the belief that healing can be playful, nourishing, and deeply human.Primal Practices Health CollectivePrimal Practices is a private, member-based health collective dedicated to revitalizing vitality through ancestral living. The focus includes natural health, functional fitness, herbal medicine, and intentional psychedelic exploration. The collective supports those seeking grounded, resilient, whole-body well-being—physically, mentally, and spiritually.A Note on ParticipationThis is a living community, not a spectator space. Membership invites responsibility, care, and engagement. The quality of the container is shaped by those who enter it.