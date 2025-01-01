Redefine Social Health Association
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Redefine Social Health Association

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Redefine Social Health Association

Our mission

Redefine Social Health Association builds social health through intentional community connection & experiential leisure in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. We want to be part of a world where queer people play and thrive.

More ways to support us
qkicks Soccer Registration
Membership
qkicks Soccer Registration
qkicks is a space for LGBTQ+/BIPOC people to gather, create community, and have fun playing soccer. Play is intended to be fun, easy going, and inclusive for all skill levels.Once you have filled out this form, drop-in to one of our sessions! Participation is free. Those who would like to donate to the program can do so through the pay what you can option. Donations will go toward future equipment purchases. Hosted by Redefine Social Health Association, this session supports our mission of building inclusive, low-pressure spaces to connect. Please note that you only need to fill out this form once for the season. See you on the pitch!
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Quoir Registration
Membership
Quoir Registration
Quoir is a 2SLGBTQIA+ choir program offered in collaboration through Chelsi Madonna School of Music and Redefine: Social Health. We are a non-audition choir that rehearses on Sundays from 6-7:30pm in Halifax.
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Day Quoir Registration
Membership
Day Quoir Registration
Day Quoir is an inclusive choir program for people of all identities and backgrounds offered in collaboration through Chelsi Madonna School of Music and Redefine: Social Health. We are a non-audition choir that rehearses each week.
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Our website

https://www.redefinesocialhealth.co/

Contact information

[email protected]

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