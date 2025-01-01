Membership

qkicks Soccer Registration

qkicks is a space for LGBTQ+/BIPOC people to gather, create community, and have fun playing soccer. Play is intended to be fun, easy going, and inclusive for all skill levels.Once you have filled out this form, drop-in to one of our sessions! Participation is free. Those who would like to donate to the program can do so through the pay what you can option. Donations will go toward future equipment purchases. Hosted by Redefine Social Health Association, this session supports our mission of building inclusive, low-pressure spaces to connect. Please note that you only need to fill out this form once for the season. See you on the pitch!