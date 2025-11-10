Regina Cat Rescue
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Regina Cat Rescue

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Regina Cat Rescue

Our mission

Regina Cat Rescue is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming cats in need. Our mission is to improve the lives of cats and promote responsible pet ownership through education and community outreach.
Events
Events
3rd Annual Feline Fiesta
Event
3rd Annual Feline Fiesta
Jun 20, 5:30 - 10:00 PM CST
1300 Victoria Ave, Regina, SK S4P 0P1, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Regina Cat Rescue Annual Memberships
Membership
Regina Cat Rescue Annual Memberships
Regina Cat Rescue (RCR) is a non-profit, largely volunteer-run organization and registered charity that helps abandoned cats and kittens and educates people about the humane treatment of pets. We envision a Regina where all cats are cared for and valued. Our mission is to sterilize and care for cats on the streets in our community, while facilitating adoptions and promoting responsible pet ownership. Join our community of supporters by becoming a member today. Your paid membership provides you special perks - just for members - and grants you ability to vote at RCR's AGM, while directly supporting our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!-Regina Cat Rescue Team
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In Memoriam
Donation
In Memoriam
$25 of $1,500 goal
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Lou’s Hop’n Roll Fundraiser
Donation
Lou’s Hop’n Roll Fundraiser
🐾One man, one bike , one set of rollers and eight hours.🐾Lou is back again for his annual Hop N Roll; with proceeds going to Regina Cat Rescue! Join Lou and some RCR kittens at Malty National Brewing Corp. on May 30th from 12:00PM to 8:00PM as he pedals for a purr-pose! 🚴‍♀️🐾Your gift to Lou’s Hop’n Roll Fundraiser keeps rescue cats safe, warm, and loved. 🐾Every dollar helps Regina Cat Rescue rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome stray and abandoned cats.When you give today, you help provide:Urgent vet care and medicationSafe foster homes and daily careSupport for adoptions and responsible pet ownership 🐱
Donate today

Our website

https://www.reginacatrescue.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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