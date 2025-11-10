Membership

Regina Cat Rescue Annual Memberships

Regina Cat Rescue (RCR) is a non-profit, largely volunteer-run organization and registered charity that helps abandoned cats and kittens and educates people about the humane treatment of pets. We envision a Regina where all cats are cared for and valued. Our mission is to sterilize and care for cats on the streets in our community, while facilitating adoptions and promoting responsible pet ownership. Join our community of supporters by becoming a member today. Your paid membership provides you special perks - just for members - and grants you ability to vote at RCR's AGM, while directly supporting our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!-Regina Cat Rescue Team