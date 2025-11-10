Lou’s Hop’n Roll Fundraiser
🐾One man, one bike , one set of rollers and eight hours.🐾Lou is back again for his annual Hop N Roll; with proceeds going to Regina Cat Rescue! Join Lou and some RCR kittens at Malty National Brewing Corp. on May 30th from 12:00PM to 8:00PM as he pedals for a purr-pose! 🚴♀️🐾Your gift to Lou’s Hop’n Roll Fundraiser keeps rescue cats safe, warm, and loved. 🐾Every dollar helps Regina Cat Rescue rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome stray and abandoned cats.When you give today, you help provide:Urgent vet care and medicationSafe foster homes and daily careSupport for adoptions and responsible pet ownership 🐱