Rehman Muslim Association
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Rehman Muslim Association

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Rehman Muslim Association

Our mission

Rehman Muslim Association (CRA registered charity-Reg#: 731401808RR0001) fosters spiritual growth and unity in Russell, Embrun & Limoges by providing an inclusive space for worship, education, and community service, while upholding Islamic values.
Events
Events
Embrun Mosque Fundraising Dinner (May 30)
Event
Embrun Mosque Fundraising Dinner (May 30)
May 30, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2465 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 6C3, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
From a Musalla to a Masjid: Establish the First Mosque in Embrun
Donation
From a Musalla to a Masjid: Establish the First Mosque in Embrun
$124,556 of $150,000 goal
Donate today
Help Us Build a Mosque for Our Community!
Donation
Help Us Build a Mosque for Our Community!
$114,475 of $375,000 goal
Donate today
Monthly Support of Russell-Embrun Musalla
Donation
Monthly Support of Russell-Embrun Musalla
Through your donation, we will be able to cover the operating costs of the Russell-Embrun mosque.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.embrunmusalla.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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