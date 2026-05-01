Rehman Muslim Association
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Rehman Muslim Association
Our mission
Rehman Muslim Association (CRA registered charity-Reg#: 731401808RR0001) fosters spiritual growth and unity in Russell, Embrun & Limoges by providing an inclusive space for worship, education, and community service, while upholding Islamic values.
Events
Events
Event
Embrun Mosque Fundraising Dinner (May 30)
May 30, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2465 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 6C3, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
From a Musalla to a Masjid: Establish the First Mosque in Embrun
$124,556 of $150,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Help Us Build a Mosque for Our Community!
$114,475 of $375,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Monthly Support of Russell-Embrun Musalla
Through your donation, we will be able to cover the operating costs of the Russell-Embrun mosque.
Donate today
Our website
https://www.embrunmusalla.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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