RE Mountain Secondary Dry Grad Committee
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Our mission
REMSS Dry Grad organizes safe, alcohol-free graduation celebrations for students, fostering community support and engagement. Their events raise funds to ensure memorable experiences while promoting a healthy, responsible celebration atmosphere.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 REMSS Dry Grad
Jun 19, 11:30 PM - Jun 20, 3:30 AM PDT
11125 124 St, Surrey, BC V3V 4V2, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.sd35.bc.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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