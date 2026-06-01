Résilience Montréal

Resilience Montreal is moving into our new Wellness Centre at 780 Atwater, a healing sanctuary created in consultation with the unhoused and Indigenous community members we serve at and around Cabot Square. To help us furnish this sacred space with dignity, we've created this registry of items we need. It works like a wedding registry: choose an item below, complete your donation, and we'll purchase it with the funds. You'll receive a tax receipt for 100% of your gift. Every item brings us one step closer to a beautiful, welcoming space for our community.If you have furniture similar to what's listed here that you'd like to donate directly, or if you have connections that could help us source these items at a discount, please reach out to us at [email protected]
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