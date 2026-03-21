Rideau Park United Church

Rideau Park United Church

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Our mission

Rideau Park United Church fosters community through worship, music, and social justice initiatives, aiming to create inclusive spaces and support affordable housing. Their mission is to uplift spirits and promote well-being for all.
Events
Events
Big Soul Project Concert
Event
Big Soul Project Concert
May 30, 7:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
2203 Alta Vista Dr, Ottawa, ON K1H 7L9, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.rideaupark.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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