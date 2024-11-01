Membership

RMCDC Society Membership

Join our community of supporters and become a member of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre Society today!A membership in our Society:- Enhances the agency’s ability to qualify for funding- Ensures you have a say (vote) at the annual general meeting - Provides an opportunity to serve as a Board Member and contribute to shaping the direction of our agency- Provides direct financial support to our mission. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.