RIDGE MEADOWS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE SOCIETY

RIDGE MEADOWS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE SOCIETY

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Our mission

Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre empowers children and youth with developmental delays and disabilities through no-fee services in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, fostering growth and inclusion for a brighter future.
Past events
Past events
RIDGE MEADOWS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE: Canuck's Ticket Raffle
Raffle
RIDGE MEADOWS CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTRE: Canuck's Ticket Raffle
Nov 1, 12:01 AM - Nov 15, 3:00 PM PST
More ways to support us
RMCDC Society Membership
Membership
RMCDC Society Membership
Join our community of supporters and become a member of the Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre Society today!A membership in our Society:- Enhances the agency’s ability to qualify for funding- Ensures you have a say (vote) at the annual general meeting - Provides an opportunity to serve as a Board Member and contribute to shaping the direction of our agency- Provides direct financial support to our mission. Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.
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Our website

https://www.rmcdc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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