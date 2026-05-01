Roch Carrier Home and School Association

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Ice Cream Sandwich Day ~ Wed. June 3rd

Cool off and support our students with an ice cream sandwich treat 🍦 on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pre-order for your child so they can enjoy a sweet break with classmates during the 2nd nutrition break that day. IMPORTANT: If ordering for 2 or more children, please order for each child separately. Every order helps fund student initiatives at Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School, from classroom resources to community-building events. ORDER DEADLINE: Sunday, May 24th at midnight. PLEASE NOTE: In the checkout, you will see a 15% suggested platform donation: this does NOT go to the HSA. This donation supports the Zeffy platform. This is completely voluntary; you can opt out of this donation by clicking "Other" and entering $0 as the amount. Our HSA CANNOT refund any donation made to Zeffy. We cannot disable this feature on the order form, so please take your time to review it before ordering. By using Zeffy, the HSA can keep 100% of the profit on all our sales. Using this platform has been mandated by the Ontario Home and School Association. Thank you for your support!