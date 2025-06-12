Rotary Club of Creston
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Rotary Club of Creston
Our mission
The Rotary Club of Creston enhances community well-being through service projects, scholarships, and youth programs. They foster goodwill and peace by engaging members in local and international initiatives that create lasting positive change.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Bill Pfeifer Memorial Drive Fore Rotary
Sep 13, 9:00 - 5:00 PM GMT-7
1800 Mallory Rd, Creston, BC V0B 1V1, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Centennial Park Ballfield Revitalization
$1,000 of $300,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://crestonvalleyrotary.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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