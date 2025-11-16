SalsaSoul Productions
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SalsaSoul Productions

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SalsaSoul Productions

Our mission

SalsaSoul Productions promotes cultural diversity through dance, offering vibrant events and classes in salsa, bachata, and kizomba. Their mission is to build and engage communities through the celebration of Latin music and dance, fostering joy and connection. And all are welcome to join us! No partner or experience needed! :)

Events
Events
After Party 1 ~ SalsaSoul Saturdays on the Waterfront ~ June 13, 2026
Event
After Party 1 ~ SalsaSoul Saturdays on the Waterfront ~ June 13, 2026
Jun 13, 9:00 PM - Jun 14, 1:30 AM EDT
50 Leander Dr, Hamilton, ON L8L 8L1, Canada
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More ways to support us
Donate to Salsa on the Waterfront 2026
Donation
Donate to Salsa on the Waterfront 2026
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity!This donation will support our non-profit organization's 14-year long (and counting!) mission of community engagement through Latin dance!Your contribution will directly impact all aspects of the magical evenings that we all get to experience at Salsa on the Waterfront including:- helping to maintain the expansion of sunset dancing by the water at Pier 8 in Hamilton, Ontario, into June for a total of 13 waterfront Tuesdays- supporting the addition of 4 waterfront Saturday nights for a total of 17 sunset-filled evenings of Latin dancing this summer!- beginner salsa dance lessons by local and regional instructors that are accessible to all including families, the elderly, people of all abilities, and those who normally may have barriers to participation- deejays skilled in Latin music and culture- live music --usually one local Latin band per season and, on occasion, musicians such as singers and/or percussionists- technical staff, equipment and supplies- program and production staff dedicated to providing enjoyable programming and a safe environment for all- volunteer coordination and support- photography, videography, and communicationsYour donation truly makes a difference! ~Thank you for helping to make the joy of Latin dance accessible to ALL!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.salsasoulproductions.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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