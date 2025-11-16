SalsaSoul Productions

Donation

Donate to Salsa on the Waterfront 2026

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity!This donation will support our non-profit organization's 14-year long (and counting!) mission of community engagement through Latin dance!Your contribution will directly impact all aspects of the magical evenings that we all get to experience at Salsa on the Waterfront including:- helping to maintain the expansion of sunset dancing by the water at Pier 8 in Hamilton, Ontario, into June for a total of 13 waterfront Tuesdays- supporting the addition of 4 waterfront Saturday nights for a total of 17 sunset-filled evenings of Latin dancing this summer!- beginner salsa dance lessons by local and regional instructors that are accessible to all including families, the elderly, people of all abilities, and those who normally may have barriers to participation- deejays skilled in Latin music and culture- live music --usually one local Latin band per season and, on occasion, musicians such as singers and/or percussionists- technical staff, equipment and supplies- program and production staff dedicated to providing enjoyable programming and a safe environment for all- volunteer coordination and support- photography, videography, and communicationsYour donation truly makes a difference! ~Thank you for helping to make the joy of Latin dance accessible to ALL!